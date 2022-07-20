Donate
The Conversation

New Maui Department of Agriculture seeks to support local farmers, boost infrastructure

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and the first Maui Department of Agriculture Director Rogene "Kali" Arce with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on July 20, 2022.

Maui County just established the first county-level Department of Agriculture in the state. Mayor Mike Victorino joined The Conversation in-studio to introduce Rogerene “Kali” Arce, the director of the new department. Though the department is still getting started, Victorino and Arce said it aims to support local farmers and ranchers, boost the infrastructure, increase career opportunities for young Maui County residents, and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Maui CountyMauiagricultureMike Victorino
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
