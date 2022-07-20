New Maui Department of Agriculture seeks to support local farmers, boost infrastructure

Maui County just established the first county-level Department of Agriculture in the state. Mayor Mike Victorino joined The Conversation in-studio to introduce Rogerene “Kali” Arce, the director of the new department. Though the department is still getting started, Victorino and Arce said it aims to support local farmers and ranchers, boost the infrastructure, increase career opportunities for young Maui County residents, and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.