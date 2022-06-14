The Conversation: Wai Ola Alliance discusses Red Hill lawsuit; Governor Ige reacts
- Pete Doktor, Army veteran and primary plaintiff for the lawsuit Wai Ola Alliance filed against the Navy over the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, discusses the need for the legal action
- University of Hawaii Health Economist Timothy Halliday breaks down the financial benefits of Covid tests for laboratories
- Governor Ige shares his thoughts on a number of issues, including the Red Hill lawsuit and the Hawaii Tourism Authority awarding a marketing contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell looks at the Lieutenant Governor's race in today's Reality Check | Full Article
- Gene Schiller, the host of the classical music program Morning Concert on HPR-2, shares the details of an upcoming Ke'alohi International Piano Competition on Oahu