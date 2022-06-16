Local health economist breaks down the financial benefits of COVID tests for laboratories

Free COVID-19 PCR tests are turning out to be a windfall for laboratories, says University of Hawaiʻi health economist Timothy Halliday. Looking at data from the state Department of Taxation, he found that while the actual cost of the test may be between $20 and $30, labs were getting reimbursed at a higher rate. All perfectly legal, Halliday says. But some wonder why the cost can't be curbed.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.