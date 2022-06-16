Gov. David Ige shares the latest on Red Hill defueling, tourism and COVID-19

Speaking to The Conversation, Gov. David Ige shared his thoughts about a number of issues including the cost of COVID-19 tests, the $34 million Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority marketing contract, as well as the Wai Ola Alliance lawsuit against the Navy over the Red Hill defueling process.

Ige said he spoke with the Navy Secretary earlier this week and was assured the defueling will happen as quickly and safely as possible to avoid any more contamination of Oʻahu's drinking water.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.