Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Gov. David Ige shares the latest on Red Hill defueling, tourism and COVID-19

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2022.
Office of Gov. David Ige
/
File - Gov. David Ige delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2022.

Speaking to The Conversation, Gov. David Ige shared his thoughts about a number of issues including the cost of COVID-19 tests, the $34 million Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority marketing contract, as well as the Wai Ola Alliance lawsuit against the Navy over the Red Hill defueling process.

Ige said he spoke with the Navy Secretary earlier this week and was assured the defueling will happen as quickly and safely as possible to avoid any more contamination of Oʻahu's drinking water.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation David IgeNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityHawaiʻi Tourism AuthoritycoronavirusState Legislature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content