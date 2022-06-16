New legal challenge seeks to ensure the Navy shutters Red Hill

The nonprofit Wai Ola Alliance filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy in federal district court on Tuesday in an effort to ensure the Navy shuts down its 144-acre Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The conservation group formed shortly after fuel from Red Hill leaked into the drinking water of several Oʻahu communities in November 2021.

The lead plaintiffs for the suit include several well-known community organizers and activists including former OHA Trustee Clarence Ching, former Board of Education Member Kim Coco Iwamoto, and peace activist and Army veteran Pete Doktor. The Conversation sat down with Doktor to talk about why they felt the lawsuit was needed.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.