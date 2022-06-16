Donate
The Conversation

New legal challenge seeks to ensure the Navy shutters Red Hill

By Russell Subiony
Published June 14, 2022
Tainted Water Hawaii-Rally RED HILL
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
People wave signs in front of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol during a rally calling for the closure of the Navy's Red Hill underground fuel storage facility near Pearl Harbor, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The nonprofit Wai Ola Alliance filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy in federal district court on Tuesday in an effort to ensure the Navy shuts down its 144-acre Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The conservation group formed shortly after fuel from Red Hill leaked into the drinking water of several Oʻahu communities in November 2021.

The lead plaintiffs for the suit include several well-known community organizers and activists including former OHA Trustee Clarence Ching, former Board of Education Member Kim Coco Iwamoto, and peace activist and Army veteran Pete Doktor. The Conversation sat down with Doktor to talk about why they felt the lawsuit was needed.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
