Pianist Lisa Nakamichi on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published June 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM HST
The inaugural Ke‘alohi International Piano competition starts on June 15, 2022
Lisa Nakamichi, founder of the Aloha International Piano Festival, joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to discuss the upcoming inaugural Ke‘alohi International Piano Competition, geared toward international artists between the ages of 18-29. The competition welcomes 15 of the top pianists from around the world to perform in Hawai‘i. Finalists will perform a full piano concerto with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. The competition starts at 10 a.m. at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa on June 15, 2022. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Morning Café airs weekdays at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
