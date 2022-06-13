Pianist Lisa Nakamichi on Morning Café

Lisa Nakamichi, founder of the Aloha International Piano Festival, joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café to discuss the upcoming inaugural Ke‘alohi International Piano Competition, geared toward international artists between the ages of 18-29. The competition welcomes 15 of the top pianists from around the world to perform in Hawai‘i. Finalists will perform a full piano concerto with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. The competition starts at 10 a.m. at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa on June 15, 2022. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Morning Café airs weekdays at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.