Moonalice's Pete Sears - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence
Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.
Today HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence speaks with bassist/keyboardist Pete Sears about his fascinating career. The Diamond Head Crater Festival veteran shares music and stories about his new band Moonalice, with Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers, including details about their new EP, Full Moonalice Volume One. In addition to performing on some of the biggest songs of all time with Rod Stewart and Jefferson Starship, he shares some remarkable experiences with the Grateful Dead, too! Pete will even offer us a little exclusive musical performance.
Off The Road started in April 2020 when the pandemic led to a halt in the touring entertainment industry. Connecting with artists around the world since, we’ve offered intimate conversations and many exclusive musical performances with some of the biggest names in music, spanning many genres, eras and styles. Some of the recent and highlight artists we’ve welcomed include Deborah Bonham, Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo, The Doors' Robby Krieger, John McLaughlin, Joe Satriani, Smokey Robinson, Keb Mo, The Moody Blues' John Lodge, The Yardbirds' Jim McCarty, Don McLean, Joss Stone, Third World’s Stephen “Cat” Coore, Deep Purple’s Don Airey, Herb Alpert, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle, Pat Metheny, Black Uhuru’s Derrick “Duckie Simpson”, Judy Collins, Al Di Meola, 10,000 Maniacs’ Mary Ramsey, Alice Cooper, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, George Benson, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, The Doors’ John Densmore, Randy Brecker, Peter Frampton and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.