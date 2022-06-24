Donate
Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Moonalice's Pete Sears - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Published June 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST
Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.

Today HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence speaks with bassist/keyboardist Pete Sears about his fascinating career. The Diamond Head Crater Festival veteran shares music and stories about his new band Moonalice, with Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers, including details about their new EP, Full Moonalice Volume One. In addition to performing on some of the biggest songs of all time with Rod Stewart and Jefferson Starship, he shares some remarkable experiences with the Grateful Dead, too! Pete will even offer us a little exclusive musical performance.

Off The Road started in April 2020 when the pandemic led to a halt in the touring entertainment industry. Connecting with artists around the world since, we’ve offered intimate conversations and many exclusive musical performances with some of the biggest names in music, spanning many genres, eras and styles. Some of the recent and highlight artists we’ve welcomed include Deborah Bonham, Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo, The Doors' Robby Krieger, John McLaughlin, Joe Satriani, Smokey RobinsonKeb MoThe Moody Blues' John LodgeThe Yardbirds' Jim McCartyDon McLeanJoss StoneThird World’s Stephen “Cat” CooreDeep Purple’s Don AireyHerb AlpertLynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus PylePat Metheny, Black Uhuru’s Derrick “Duckie Simpson”, Judy Collins, Al Di Meola, 10,000 Maniacs’ Mary RamseyAlice Cooper, Soul Asylum’s Dave PirnerGeorge Benson, Heart’s Ann and Nancy WilsonThe Doors’ John DensmoreRandy BreckerPeter Frampton and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Off the Road, and Stargazer.
