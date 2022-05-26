Deborah Bonham and Peter Bullick - Part One - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes Deborah Bonham, the little sister of the late, great Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, and guitarist Peter Bullick.

They have a new album out – Bonham Bullick.

Today we’ll listen to some of the new music, plus get into fun stories: we’ll hear how they met, connections to Bad Company and their vocalist Paul Rodgers, guitar hero Jeff Beck, and obviously, Led Zeppelin. We’ll also get some firsthand insight into how John Bonham’s drum style got to be so funky, thanks to his love for James Brown, we learn, and his parents’ music collection.

Tomorrow we’ll conclude by hearing more from the album, plus remarkable stories about Deborah, and Led Zeppelin’s, connections to fellow British rock pioneers Black Sabbath, and a truly endearing story about Deborah’s relationship — and her older brother’s relationship — with Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. We'll also post the complete interview.

courtesy Bonham-Bullick /

MORE:

See a recent live version of the song used to open today's feature, their cover of the Albert King classic "Can't You See What You're Doing To Me":

See Deborah performing live with Robert Plant: