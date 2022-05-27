Deborah Bonham and Peter Bullick - Part Two - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence concludes two days with Deborah Bonham, the little sister of the late, great Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, and guitarist Peter Bullick.

They have a new album out – Bonham Bullick.

In yesterday's first part of the episode, we heard new music, plus fun stories: how they met, connections to Bad Company and their vocalist Paul Rodgers, guitar hero Jeff Beck, and obviously, Led Zeppelin. We also got firsthand insight into how John Bonham’s drum style got to be so funky, thanks to his love for James Brown, and his parents’ music collection.

Today, we’ll conclude by hearing more from the album, plus remarkable stories about Deborah, and Led Zeppelin’s, connections to fellow British rock pioneers Black Sabbath, and a truly endearing story about Deborah’s relationship — and her older brother’s relationship — with Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. We'll also post the complete interview.

Hear the song used to open today's feature, their cover of "I'll Get Along":

Hear their cover of "It Ain't Easy" featured in today's segment:

See Deborah performing live with Robert Plant:

Hear Dave speaking with her nephew, John Bonham's son, drummer Jason Bonham:

2007 phoner and 2007 studio interview.