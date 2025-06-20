Brian Wilson Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Today HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence is remembering a treasured guest, and songwriting giant, in the evolution of pop and rock music, who passed away last week at 82: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. The last of the Wilson brothers, Brian was a guest of Dave's three times over his life. We hear material from all three. The very first interview took place in 2010, at the time of his “Reimagines Gershwin” album. In 2012, Dave and Brian spoke again, as the Beach Boys reunited with Brian for their 50th anniversary tour. The year 2017 saw another Beach Boys milestone with the "Pet Sounds" 50th anniversary tour, and brought Brian Wilson back for his third time on the show.

Dave also has spoken with Beach Boys' Mike Love and Al Jardine.