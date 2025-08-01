Ozzy Osbourne Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers a heartfelt remembrance to two-time guest Ozzy Osbourne, 76, who passed away July 22, only two weeks after performing his final concert solo and with Black Sabbath. Dave takes us into the dressing room — almost on this very date back in 2000 — with the artist Dave ranks as his all-time greatest interview experience. We also include highlights from Ozzy's recent appearance on the show, recorded in December 2022.

MORE OZZY:

Hear the complete 2000 interview.

Hear the complete 2022 interview.

RELATED:

Dave with Tony Iommi in 1992, 1995, 1999, 2000, and 2011.

Dave with Geezer Butler in 1992 and 2023.

Dave with Ronnie James Dio in 1992.