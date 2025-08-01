© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Ozzy Osbourne Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers a heartfelt remembrance to two-time guest Ozzy Osbourne, 76, who passed away July 22, only two weeks after performing his final concert solo and with Black Sabbath. Dave takes us into the dressing room — almost on this very date back in 2000 — with the artist Dave ranks as his all-time greatest interview experience. We also include highlights from Ozzy's recent appearance on the show, recorded in December 2022.

MORE OZZY:

Hear the complete 2000 interview.

Hear the complete 2022 interview.

RELATED:

Dave with Tony Iommi in 1992, 1995, 1999, 2000, and 2011.

Dave with Geezer Butler in 1992 and 2023.

Dave with Ronnie James Dio in 1992.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
