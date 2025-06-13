Rick Derringer Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers a rock legend who recently passed away: the great Rick Derringer.

Guitarist/singer/songwriter/producer Rick Derringer passed away May 26; he was 77, and had a massive hit, "Rock 'n Roll Hoochie Koo," was instrumental in the success of both Edgar and Johnny Winter, producing and playing on the huge radio classics "Free Ride" and "Frankenstein," has history back into the '60s with the McCoys and "Hang On Sloopy," was in The Beatles Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, and was so in-demand he did sessions for artists from Steely Dan to Barbara Streisand, Neil Sedaka to Kiss, Bette Midler, Cyndy Lauper, Weird Al Yankovic, and many others.

This comes from a 2018 interview ahead of his last area performance.