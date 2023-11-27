Pacific News Minute: Olympics to redesign Teahupoʻo surf tower following protests

After weeks of controversy over possible environmental damages, a surfing site in Tahiti has been confirmed as the official venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics. But there will be some changes.

The world-famous Teahupoʻo surfing site was chosen for its massive surf break and crystal clear waters. But underneath the water's surface, an existing reef is stirring trouble for Olympic organizers who want to build a wooden judging tower atop it.

Radio New Zealand reported last week that the Paris organizing committee has now agreed the initial 46-foot high aluminum tower will be scaled down to a lighter format.

The tower's dimensions have been reduced by 25%. It will now weigh 10 tons, compared to 14 for the original project.

Estherr Cuneo / AP Logos of the Tahiti Pro surfing competition are seen on the existing tower during a test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at Teahupo'o beach, French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

The tower will comply with technical specifications, which require one air-conditioned room for the judges. It will also fit computer servers that will be needed to send the signal to a worldwide TV and Internet audience.

The Olympic committee said the tower's foundations will now be installed "in an area with few corals." It added that "some coral reefs will be moved to avoid any risk of damage" during the construction.

Prior to the change, there had been several protests at Teahupoo, as well as a petition, which was signed by more than 160,000 people.

The main concerns were related to the potential damage to local marine life, but also to the reef's structure. Opponents said drilling on the reef could even alter the unique shape of the tube-like waves at Teahupoo.

An existing wooden tower, which had been used for past World Surfing League competitions at the site, was considered unfit for the Olympics.