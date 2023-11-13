Pacific News Minute: Olympic tower at Teahupoʻo faces environmental controversy

French Polynesia is hosting part of the 2024 Olympic Games: the surfing competition. But that part of the planning is now at the center of an environmental controversy.

The world-famous Teahupoʻo surfing site was chosen for its massive surf break and crystal clear waters. But underneath the water's surface, an existing reef is stirring trouble for Olympic organizers who want to build a wooden judging tower atop it.

Opponents argue that the existing tower can be used by judges, instead of building a new one on the reef.

They say the new aluminum tower would potentially damage the coral reef and threaten the ecosystem. They add the wave generated by the reef could also lose its world-renowned shape.

A petition opposing the construction of a new tower for the judges of the global surfing event has been gaining momentum.

Radio New Zealand reported it has more than 150,000 signatures from surf fans worldwide.

Both French Polynesia's president and the Paris 2024 organizing committee have said the existing wooden tower did not meet Olympic standards.

The new 46-foot-high aluminum tower has already been built offshore. It's ready to be installed at an estimated cost of $5 million.

It complied with technical specifications which require one air-conditioned room for the judges. It also can fit computer servers that will be required to send the signal to a worldwide television and internet audience.

French Polynesia's sports minister Nahema Temarii said the matter needs to be resolved urgently, otherwise preparations for the Olympic surfing event schedule will be delayed.

