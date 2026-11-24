One in four households on Oʻahu face food insecurity. Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency released a new plan in October on how the island can tackle the problem of hunger.

The Oʻahu Food Systems Action Plan lays out how city agencies can collaborate to promote local food production, support food producers and manage fresh water resources and waste.

The plan's 74 initiatives include building up emergency food stores for kūpuna during disasters, creating an inventory of city-owned lands that could be used for agricultural production, and expanding the use of recycled and non-potable water.

The Resilience Office convened the first interdepartmental food systems working group meeting last week. The group will develop a funding strategy to implement the plan.

"Funding is an important issue. The plan states clearly that the city does not currently have the resources or capacity to complete all the actions," the Resilience Office's Jason Shon told city lawmakers during an Energy, Environment, and Sustainability Committee hearing on Nov. 16.

The committee voted in favor of the plan. Full council approval is the last step in the plan's development process, which began more than four years ago.