Grab it while it's hot: Molokai Hot Bread's new location at Kahala Mall

The famous Molokai Hot Bread is known for its soft, fluffy loaves filled with sweet toppings. It’s now available at a new location at Kahala Mall. The kiosk in East Honolulu is one of several spots to find hot bread on Oʻahu.

“It's the original 90-year-old recipe, made famous in Kaunakakai and Kanemitsu Bakery,” Darren Tsuchiya, general manager of Molokaʻi Hot Bread operations on Oʻahu, told HPR. “We fill it with strawberry cream, blueberry cream, cinnamon cream, cinnamon butter, ube, guava cream, mango cream. So we've come up with a bunch of different toppings to stuff the bread with. The large size is the two-pound loaf, and we also have a mini one-pound size.”

They also ship bread regularly to Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi. While the iconic "hot bread" is similar to the Molokaʻi version from Kanemitsu Bakery, which is still open, the bread found on other islands is baked fresh daily on Oʻahu.

Molokai Hot Bread The iconic bread is similar to the Molokaʻi version from Kanemitsu Bakery, which is still open.

“We've always wanted to be in Kahala Mall because of you know the great local clientele,” said Tsuchiya. “So it's been a goal of ours to be there, for years, actually.”

“We’re excited to welcome Molokai Hot Bread to Kahala Mall and give our shoppers another delicious local treat to enjoy,” said Jessi Everett, Marketing Director at Kahala Mall, in a press release. “With the holiday season approaching, it’s a great time for families and friends to stop by, shop local and enjoy a taste of the islands while visiting the mall.”

The Kahala Mall Hot Bread kiosk opens every day at 10 a.m. and stays open as long as supplies last.