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Oʻahu voters approve new Food Security Fund

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:20 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers distribute food during an emergency event on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers distribute food during an emergency event on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

Oʻahu voters passed a charter amendment that creates a new Food Security Fund for the City and County of Honolulu. The fund would receive 0.5% of annual real property tax revenues.

The amendment would not create a new tax. Instead, the fund would join the existing five special funds, including the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund, the Affordable Housing Fund, the Climate Resiliency Fund, the Honolulu Zoo Fund and the Grants in Aid Fund.

The fund will support programs and grants that provide locally grown and produced food to Oʻahu residents. It will also carve out money for non-local products, only during declared emergencies.

The first printout of results from the state Office of Elections showed "Yes" votes accounted for nearly 75% of all votes on the measure. Charter amendment questions pass if there are more "yes" than "no" votes, and blank and over votes are excluded.

Testimony during the measure's consideration showed overwhelming support, although some raised concerns about its potential budgetary impact. Many advocates stated that the rate of food insecurity across the state, affecting roughly 1 in 3 households according to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, is reason enough to need the new fund.
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Local News FoodElection
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR news producer.
See stories by Emma Caires
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