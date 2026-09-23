Updated Oʻahu climate plan says residents' choices key to curbing emissions

While Oʻahu households have a relatively smaller carbon footprint compared to other residents in the country, the island may still fall short of state goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Honolulu’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resilience is in the process of updating Oʻahu’s Climate Action Plan. The revised plan will guide the island’s climate initiatives until 2030, the deadline for the state to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in half compared to 2005 levels.

In order to meet that goal, Oʻahu needs to reduce its annual emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants by more than four million metric tons.

But a draft of the updated plan released last year for public comment said that without major changes, emissions on Oʻahu will likely rise over the next few years.

The average Oʻahu household generated about 36 metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2021, according to accounting from the city’s climate office. In comparison, California households average about 47 metric tons per year.

The plan identifies shifting Oʻahu residents’ behaviors around travel, electricity use and diet as key to reducing carbon emissions.

“While government and business emissions are important, the path to significant emission reductions depends largely on empowering residents to adopt lower-carbon choices in their daily lives,” it states.

The plan lays out 26 priority actions to decrease emissions, including electrifying transportation and expanding access to rooftop solar.

Chief Resilience Officer Kealoha Fox told Honolulu city councilmembers during a Tuesday hearing that if these actions are fully implemented, Oʻahu could cut emissions by about four million metric tons.

Fox also noted that the updated plan places a greater emphasis on the food system as a source of emissions and sets out goals to minimize food waste and support indigenous agriculture.

“We're highlighting everyday techniques such as farming and fishing to make sure that it's meeting the demands of today, while also honoring the history and legacy that Oʻahu has had for generations,” she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the new climate action plan. The Honolulu City Council’s Committee on Energy, Environment and Sustainability also recommended that the new climate roadmap be adopted.

