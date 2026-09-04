Global climate initiative encourages youth-led projects in Hawaiʻi

For the first time, Hawaiʻi is taking part in a global effort to encourage young minds to find solutions to problems in their everyday lives. The initiative, spearheaded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and set to take place in 300 cities worldwide, is called the Youth Climate Action Fund.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is providing the City & County of Honolulu with a $50,000 grant to help provide resources for local youth-led projects. The city is adding on another $75,000 this year through its Climate Resiliency Fund.

"It's our first kickoff year, and we hope to actually run this program in the future if youth in our community feel like this is a great way for them to be able to bring their projects to life," said Kealoha Fox, the director of Honolulu’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency.

Applications are due Sept. 14, and Oʻahu-based applicants aged 14 to 24 can advocate for projects centered around their schools, neighborhoods, nonprofits, and other community groups.

The Resilience Office is interested in a wide range of projects.

"We really want to promote what youth think (are) their best ideas for youth-led action here around the changing climate," Fox said.

She added that climate solutions that focus on disaster preparedness, food sustainability and transportation are top of mind for the community.

"These are the types of issues that youth know impact their daily lives, and we want to make sure that those projects match their experience of living and that we're helping to create a better quality of life through youth-led action," Fox said.

The City & County will offer awards up to $4,999, depending on the project description and potential outcome. Applicants can find more information here .

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 4, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Annabelle Ink adapted this story for the web.