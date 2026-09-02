Honolulu city agencies used more energy and water in 2025

Honolulu's municipal energy and water usage rose significantly last year, according to the city’s latest Annual Sustainability Report.

In 2025, city agencies used about 30 million more kilowatt-hours of electricity — enough to power about 500 homes for an entire year. Agency water use was also up by about half a million gallons per day.

Victor Gregor Limón with the city’s Resilience Office told lawmakers in August that Honolulu could save a million dollars if city agencies brought their energy usage back down to at least 2024 levels.

He suggested that electricity audits could help reduce energy consumption. The Honolulu City Council recently passed a resolution calling for a citywide assessment aimed at reducing energy costs. Results of the assessment are expected by the end of the year.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply consistently reports the highest energy consumption of any city department, as it requires electricity to pump water out of aquifers and deliver it across its system to its customers.