Maui County establishes plan to boost food and nutrition security

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen signed Bill 98 into law, confirming the county’s plan to protect and boost food security and nutrition over the next few years.

The 2025-2030 Food & Nutrition Security Plan establishes direct, tangible guidelines to ensure that all residents across Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi have access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food while also acknowledging the power local food production has in health, connection and resilience.

“We believe that a community-driven food system that nourishes ‘āina and eliminates hunger for all Maui County residents is possible for our islands and achievable within our lifetimes,” the plan reads. “The goals and strategies outlined in this plan make it clear that nutrition security must be part of a much larger, holistic effort to support local agriculture, food producers, and healthy ecosystems.”

Maui County Department of Agriculture

The Maui Nui 2022-2023 Food System Needs Assessment found that 96% of respondents want more local food offerings in grocery stores, and more than 90% stated rising food prices impacted their ability to access healthy food.

Through the survey and a multiyear feedback process led by the county’s Department of Agriculture, officials solidified four key goals to strive for by 2030: access to nourishing, culturally relevant foods, support for local food production, building agricultural career pathways, and promoting healthy, resilient ecosystems and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

“Food insecurity is a major issue across the Hawaiian Islands, where nearly half of residents experience serious financial hardship and many lack the time, income, and means to access nourishing food,” it states. “The goals are interconnected and interdependent. Goal 4 is foundational to all of the goals, which build on each other to make it possible for Goal 1 to become a reality for our islands.”

Some action items include addressing existing homeowner association regulations that restrict homegrown food and crops, establishing emergency food stores for cold and dry storage items, water rights advocacy, and boosting access to grant opportunities for local farmers.

Officials say many parts of the plan are already underway in partnership with producers, nonprofits, small businesses and government agencies. The progress on the overall plan will be tracked through a public dashboard on the department’s website, which is scheduled to launch early next year.