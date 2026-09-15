Local ag, food groups rally public to vote for Oʻahu food security fund

Dozens of farmers and food groups are pushing for a proposal to create a food security fund on Oʻahu.

In November, Oʻahu voters will decide if part of the City and County of Honolulu's budget should dedicate funding for food security efforts. It'll be the first of 20 proposed amendments to the City Charter voters will decide on during the general election.

The new Coalition for Local Food Security is rallying the public to approve it. It's led by some of the state's most prominent food and agriculture groups, including the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau, Hawaiʻi Foodbank and Hawaiʻi Appleseed.

“This is a rare opportunity for voters to have a direct say in making food security a long-term priority for Oʻahu,” said Amy Miller, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank, in a statement, adding that the proposal “gives us a chance to fight hunger, support local farmers and strengthen our collective ability to feed our community, not just today, but well into the future.”

The question on the ballot proposes that the city set aside 0.5% of its property tax revenue for efforts to purchase and distribute locally grown food to food-insecure residents. The coalition said that amounts to $8 million to $9 million annually.

The goal is to address what it calls a “significant” problem. The food bank reported in 2025 that one-quarter of the households on Oʻahu were impacted by food insecurity last year. One-third of households statewide are impacted by food insecurity.

Backers of the fund say it would help reduce hunger on the island while also supporting local farmers.

“When we invest in local food, the benefits extend throughout our community,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, in a statement. “We create stronger opportunities for farmers, ranchers and food producers, get more Hawaiʻi-grown food onto local tables, and build greater resilience into our food system. Question No. 1 recognizes that supporting local agriculture and addressing food insecurity go hand in hand.”

The groups announced their campaign to garner support for the fund, and to educate the public about it. They set up a website with more information on and support for the proposal.