Leeward Oʻahu residents clean up after Hurricane Lowell

Wai‘anae resident Teresa Salva, 68, shovels sand in the parking lot near Makua Valley Road and Farrington Highway.

On Tuesday, parts of the highway strip on the Leeward side of O‘ahu were closed after Hurricane Lowell, with sand and debris covering the pavements.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Teresa Salva, a 68-year-old Wai’anae resident, helps clear sand from Hurricane Lowell's high surf along Farrington Highway. She and other residents said they've never seen the water go over to this part of town.

“It looks like going into the landfill,” Salva said. “I mean there was trash everywhere. Covered throughout the whole road.”

Some residents said they’ve never seen water go over this side of the neighborhood’s road.

“It never ever came over there.” Salva said.

Leeward Coast residents on O‘ahu were left cleaning out their fridges or debris from the roads following Hurricane Lowell.

Many people lost power around 8 a.m. on Monday.

At Sack N Save, which lost power around 5 p.m. on Monday, workers posted a sign reading, “Yes, we are open” as they had to manually open their automatic sliding door for customers looking to replace the food they have lost.

“No more ice. Just canned goods,” one worker said.

Rep. Darius Kila said there is food insecurity facing the area due to the loss of two grocery stores and the ongoing power outages.

“I think one of the things that this has definitely highlighted is just we've been talking about a warehouse for resiliency and emergency hub, and I think we never questioned it, but this solidifies why even more so we need it,” he said.

To help others or find resources in the wake of Hurricane Lowell, click here.