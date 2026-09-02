Residents urged to prepare as Hurricane Lowell is forecasted to make a turn towards the state

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The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Thursday that Hurricane Lowell remains a Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm's intensity is expected to fluctuate over the next few days, but will remain a major hurricane.

As of this morning, Lowell is 450 miles south-southwest of Hilo and continues to move west at 10 mph. It’s expected to continue this path at a decreased speed followed by a northward turn this weekend.

With the turn north, current forecast models show the possibility of storm impacts, such as high winds, on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu early next week. Swells generated by Lowell have prompted a high surf advisory for the south and southeast-facing shores for the entire state through Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karina is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said it's expected to remain a major hurricane as it continues to move west.

As of this morning, Karina is nearly 1200 miles east of Hilo and is moving west at 10 mph. A more west-northwestward path is expected over the next couple of days

Further east, Hurricane Marie is 410 miles southwest off the southern tip of Baja California. Marie is moving toward the west-northwest at roughly 10 mph. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen some over the next day, followed by gradual weakening this weekend.