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Residents urged to prepare as Hurricane Lowell is forecasted to make a turn towards the state

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama,
Jason UbayPixie Clay
Published September 2, 2026 at 10:57 AM HST
Updated September 3, 2026 at 9:27 AM HST
An infrared satellite image shows Hurricane Lowell, right
NOAA
An infrared satellite image shows from left to right, Hurricane Lowell, Hurricane Karina and Hurricane Marie on Thursday morning.

HPR is updating this page as new information becomes available. Check back for storm guidance.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Thursday that Hurricane Lowell remains a Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm's intensity is expected to fluctuate over the next few days, but will remain a major hurricane.

As of this morning, Lowell is 450 miles south-southwest of Hilo and continues to move west at 10 mph. It’s expected to continue this path at a decreased speed followed by a northward turn this weekend.

With the turn north, current forecast models show the possibility of storm impacts, such as high winds, on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu early next week. Swells generated by Lowell have prompted a high surf advisory for the south and southeast-facing shores for the entire state through Thursday.

Satellite imagery taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows tropical storms forming in the eastern Pacific.
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Tropical disturbances develop in the Pacific — here's what to know
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Meanwhile, Karina is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said it's expected to remain a major hurricane as it continues to move west.

As of this morning, Karina is nearly 1200 miles east of Hilo and is moving west at 10 mph. A more west-northwestward path is expected over the next couple of days

Further east, Hurricane Marie is 410 miles southwest off the southern tip of Baja California. Marie is moving toward the west-northwest at roughly 10 mph. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen some over the next day, followed by gradual weakening this weekend.
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Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
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Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is a managing editor for HPR's news department, working with the station's team of reporters and producers to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
See stories by Pixie Clay
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