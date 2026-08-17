Schools and government offices close as clean up from Lala continues

All public schools, state courts, as well as state and county government offices across Hawaiʻi will be closed Monday due to the ongoing response and recovery operations from Tropical Storm Lala.

Gov. Josh Green and the mayors of all four counties made the coordinated decision Sunday evening so emergency response and restoration efforts can continue while communities across the state recover from the storm.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced with the closure of state courts and Judiciary operations, all hearings and trials scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. T he deadline for all court filings due Monday has been extended until Tuesday. People can visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website for updates and information.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Hawaiʻi Island Route 210 covered with debris and fallen trees during Hurricane Lala on Aug. 15, 2026.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda said the storm was “especially critical for the south side.” Along with emergency officials, the mayor conducted an aerial survey of the island on Sunday morning to assess the aftermath of Lala. He said he saw “devastation” in the Kaʻū District and counted six bridges in the area that had been significantly damaged or destroyed.

At least 100 homes on Hawaiʻi Island have reportedly sustained storm damage, including one house that was swept off its foundations by flooding.

Hawaiʻi County has launched a damage report form for residents impacted by Lala. Vibrant Hawaiʻi, a community partner of the county, is also fielding requests for assistance.

Maui County residents and officials are still assessing damage in the wake of Lala.

Piʻiholo and Olina Road Hui

Downed trees and powerlines from Tropical Storm Lala blocked the road in the Piʻiholo area of Upcountry Maui on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

In Upcountry Maui, roads and driveways were blocked by large trees that were toppled by strong winds. A resident of Piʻiholo Road in Olinda said her family was blocked in at their home with no power or water access Sunday. She says they’ve lived there for 20 years and this was the worst she’s seen.

In Makawao, several businesses are closed until further notice because of building damage from fallen trees.

The County of Maui Emergency Management Agency opened a charging station equipped with WiFi Sunday night at the Eddie Tam Memorial Center Social Hall in Makawao due to the extended power outages.

On Molokaʻi, some areas were also out of power as trees fell on utility lines and road access to the East End was limited due to flooding.

Maui County residents can report property damage online.

A Tantalus resident

Partial road collapse along Tantalus Drive on O‘ahu following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Lala.

On O‘ahu, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said city crews will continue working Monday to assess storm damage, remove fallen trees and debris, address flooding and drainage issues, reopen roadways and facilities, and respond to other storm-related hazards.

In addition to school and office closures, the following facilities and services will be closed:



The Honolulu Zoo

Municipal golf courses

City botanical gardens

Driver Licensing Center

All city parks and gardens

Park bathrooms will remain open, and staff will conduct damage assessments and continue repairs to outdoor facilities to return to normal operations. The City and County of Honolulu anticipates resuming normal government operations on Tuesday.

Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management Services is launching a damage assessment portal to get a better idea of the storm’s effect across the island.

On Kauaʻi, essential staff and field personnel will continue storm recovery efforts despite the county office closures. All county refuse transfer stations and the Kekaha Landfill will remain open and residential refuse pickup schedule will remain unchanged. The Kaua'i Bus will also be operating on its normal schedule for Monday.

The Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency has opened online damage reporting portals for the public to submit damage reports related to Tropical Storm Lala.

Residents across the state are urged to remain cautious, particularly around flooded areas, fallen trees, downed power lines, debris and damaged infrastructure.

Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel in impacted areas, obey all road closures and barricades, and give first responders, utility workers and crews room to work.