Lānaʻi Air launches Moloka'i route, providing options for access-challenged residents

Lānaʻi Air launched a route between Molokaʻi and Honolulu this week. It marks the first time in over five years Molokaʻi has had more than one commercial air carrier, Mokulele Airlines.

“I'm excited for our community to be able to have multiple options now,” said Lānaʻi Air's Molokaʻi station manager Johnessa Quintua to HPR. “We've been so secluded to just one airline, and it's been challenging for all of us, including myself and the rest of the community. So, what we try to provide is dependability, on-time punctuality, and also 100% customer service.”

Lānaʻi Air is offering two round trips in the morning and two in the afternoon. These routes are flown on the airline's 19-seat twin-engine Cessna SkyCourier aircraft.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Some of the Lānaʻi Air team on Moloka'i on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.

Quintua leads a team of 17 employees, all from Molokaʻi.

She said one of the biggest needs is accommodating passengers who require wheelchair access.

“We have a passenger ramp that our agents will escort you all the way up to the top,” she explained. “If you can't walk, we have an aisle chair system that takes you into the aircraft as well. So that's the kind of stuff we're looking to provide for our community.”

Lānaʻi Air's parent company is Pūlama Lānaʻi, owned by billionaire Larry Ellison.

The airline is operated by Western Aircraft, which holds the carrier certificate and provides pilots and maintenance crews.

Lānaʻi Air Director Jolette Silva said the airline was established in 2017 to carry Lānaʻi hotel guests. Then, in 2024, they opened up service to the Lānaʻi community.

Silva knows building relationships takes time.

“We want to make sure that Molokaʻi can trust us,” she said. “And it's earned over time, right? Our approach is to make sure we're delivering reliable service and an exceptionally great experience to our passengers.”

The scheduled service launched on Wednesday, and that morning, the fire department gave the aircraft a water salute as it taxied to the Molokaʻi terminal from its first flight from Honolulu, a spray of water arching over the plane.

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite, a Democrat from Molokaʻi, was happy as she walked off the plane.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR The interior of the 19-seat Cessna SkyCourier aircraft allows most passengers to stand up.

“The flight was great,” she said. “There's free parking, you get your two free bags.”

DeCoite said she worked with the airline to bring the service.

“We had so many challenges, kūpuna are having challenges,” she said. “Those needing doctors and having reliability. [I] did have the opportunity to sit down with Larry Ellison about a year and a half ago, express our challenges, and he said, ‘What can I do to help?’”

Silva said it took some time to bring in the planes, crews and logistics needed to make the commitment. DeCoite said the larger planes also offer more flexibility, while not requiring a longer runway.

“If we need extra added flights, they're willing to bring those extra added flights,” DeCoite said. “My challenge has always been moving our sports teams as well. I think this would help a lot where we can move the families as well as gear with those teams. So, there's a lot to look forward to. I'm super happy.”

Molokaʻi resident Patrick Rogers took the first flight out on Wednesday to a doctor's appointment on Oʻahu, and was glad to arrive on time. Like many Molokaʻi passengers who have become used to ducking their heads to board Mokulele's nine-seat aircraft, the first thing he noticed boarding Lānaʻi Air was the size.

“Bigger plane, you can stand up straight,” he said.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Lānaʻi Air's new routes are flown on a 19-seat twin-engine Cessna SkyCourier aircraft.

And, like many rural residents traveling to larger islands, Rogers planned to come home with extra supplies.

“I’m going to take advantage of the two free bags and be fully loaded,” he laughed.

Another difference Molokaʻi residents will notice is the security screening process. While Mokulele's smaller planes don’t require screening, Silva said regulations do necessitate Lānaʻi Air to follow security procedures.

“There's no TSA screening, but because of the size of our aircraft, because it's a 19-seater, these aircraft are required for traveler and their personal belongings that they'll be bringing on the aircraft with them to be screened,” she said. “But that's all in the duties of our employees. So it's not TSA standing there; it's one of our employees that are doing the actual screening as you walk through the metal detector and your bag is going through the X-ray machine.”

Fares are a little higher than Mokulele at $169 per person each way, but Lānaʻi Air said tickets are refundable, with no change fees.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Lānaʻi Air's lounge at its Honolulu terminal located on Kaulele Place off Lagoon Drive.

And there are other perks.

Located on Kaulele Place off Lagoon Drive, the Honolulu terminal offers free drinks, snacks and a scenic view.

“We also provide a courtesy shuttle so that they can get to the main terminal, whether it's to the rental car facility or to another carrier,” said Silva.

There are also no passenger weight limits, which previously posed a challenge for passengers of size.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Moloka'i station manager Johnessa Quintua opens the gate for boarding.

“Just how the customer is treated as well as the service from beginning to end, I feel that that ‘wow’ experience that we always are striving to give, they will be able to really feel it once they start flying on us,” explained Silva.

“We want it to seem like they're VIP all day, every day,” said Quintua of the passenger experience.

Quintua and her team are eager for what’s to come.

“I'm excited for our community to see us in action and wanting to serve them,” she said. “It's a great feeling.”