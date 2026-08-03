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Mokulele resumes interisland flights between Kona and Kahului

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:33 PM HST
Mokulele Airlines currently serves as the only air carrier for Moloka'i, and the primary airline used by residents of Lāna'i.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Mokulele Airlines currently serves as the only air carrier for Moloka'i, and the primary airline used by residents of Lāna'i.

You can now make reservations for the newest available interisland flight connecting Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. Mokulele Airlines plans to start the flights linking Kona and Kahului on Oct. 1.

The airline had suspended the route three years ago this month, but is resuming service with a morning flight and an evening flight in each direction.

Hawaiian Airlines flies the same route two or three times a day, and Southwest offers the same service once a day Monday through Friday.

However, Southwest plans to discontinue its service next spring.
Tags
Local News TransportationMokulele AirlinesMauiHawaiʻi Island
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