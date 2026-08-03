Pilot program for prescribing psychologists launches on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi island

A new pilot program in Hawaiʻi is allowing specially trained psychologists to prescribe medications.

Hawaiʻi Senate Bill 847 became law without the governor’s signature on July 16. It establishes a three-year pilot program on Kauaʻi and the Island of Hawaiʻi that expands prescribing privileges for psychologists.

Dr. Amithea Love is a licensed clinical psychologist and the president of the Hawaiʻi Psychological Association. She explained how the pilot program works and what patients need to know.

“This is not a blanket authorization for psychologists to start prescribing in our state,” she told HPR. “It's a pilot program on two islands that have been deemed high need areas.”

According to Love, similar programs have been effective in addressing mental health issues across the country.

“Psychologists are actually prescribing in other states successfully … this is something that's been done safely for years now,” she said.

The law was designed to address the shortage of mental health providers across Hawaiʻi, where underserved communities can face yearlong waitlists in order to access mental health treatment.

“This is focused on increasing their ability to get the care they need,” Love said. “It's a great approach to ensuring their access to prescriptions and psychological services at the same time through qualified and safe measures, and it's been well thought out and researched, and it is backed by many years of experience in other states.”

The pilot program makes Hawaiʻi the ninth state to allow psychologists to prescribe medication under the supervision of a psychiatrist or physician.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 3, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.