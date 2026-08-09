5 takeaways from the 2026 primary election

Incumbents mostly ruled the day and several top races were decided early Saturday night, even with historically low voter turnout.

1. Incumbents mostly held their seats

Voters for Democratic primaries kept Ed Case and Jill Tokuda as their picks for Congress. Case held off a challenge from state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole. Gov. Josh Green cruised into reelection mode and won the Democratic nomination.

However, one incumbent in the state Senate has been knocked off. Sen. Les Ihara, who represents Pālolo, St. Louis Heights and parts of Kaimukī on Oʻahu, lost to Jackson Sayama, who held a nearly 30 percentage point lead on Saturday. Sayama vacated his position as state House representative in order to run for Senate. He was first elected to the House in 2020 at 23 years old, making him one of the state’s youngest elected representatives.

2. Voter turnout was terrible.

Results from Sunday morning put statewide voter turnout at about 33%, among the lowest participation rates for a primary election in state history.

Only one of Hawaiʻi’s primary elections this century had participation from more than 50% of registered voters — 2020, the first year of mail-in voting.

Oʻahu resident Reid Shimabukuro dropped off his ballot at Honolulu Hale on Saturday. He told HPR that he tries to vote in every election, but feels that other voters may have grown apathetic.

“A lot of people think that their vote doesn't count, or whatever they choose doesn't really make a difference,” he said.

Kauaʻi County had the strongest turnout in Saturday’s election, with about 38% of registered voters casting ballots. Kauaʻi residents may have been driven to the polls by the competitive race to see who will replace two-term Mayor Derek Kawakami. So far, Kaua‘i County Council Chair Mel Rapozo, with 40% of the vote, is voters’ top pick.

3. Ozawa leads Honolulu City Council District 4 race, but how it ends is anyone's guess

Voters were told that any ballots cast for Tommy Waters wouldn’t count, but the two-term Honolulu City Council chair still pulled about 28% of the vote in Saturday’s primary.

A Hawaiʻi First Circuit Court ruled in late July that Waters was ineligible to serve another term. Since the ruling came down just two weeks before the primary, many voters had already cast their ballots. Waters is appealing the court’s decision.

Early election results show that Trevor Ozawa, who filed the court case challenging Waters’ eligibility, is leading the crowded race to represent Kaimukī, Waikīkī, and East Honolulu.

4. Kawakami sees early victory in lieutenant governor race

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami won the Democratic Party primary election for lieutenant governor in one of the first races called on Saturday night. With more than 60% of the vote, Kawakami comfortably beat his primary opponent, state Rep. Della Au Belatti.

The two candidates mounted quick campaigns this spring after incumbent Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke became mired in a bribery investigation and announced she wouldn’t seek reelection.

Kawakami outspent Belatti and has the backing of Hawaiʻi’s largest super political action committee, For a Better Tomorrow, which also supported Josh Green’s run for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Annabelle Ink / HPR A sign for Derek Kawakami posted in Manoa the afternoon before primary election day.

5. Maui mayor ahead in primary, but won’t leapfrog the general

Incumbent Maui Mayor Richard Bissen had a healthy lead in Saturday’s primary, but will still need to win voters’ support in the general election.

The County of Maui mayoral race is nonpartisan, meaning a candidate can win the election outright in the primary if they receive more than 50% of the vote. Bissen felt short of that mark — he had about 46% of the vote as of early Sunday morning. Bissen will go head-to-head with Maui County Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura in November.

