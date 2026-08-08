2026 Hawaiʻi primary election results

The final results for the Aug. 8 Hawaiʻi primary election have been released. The state Office of Elections published its fourth and final printout of results at 6:33 p.m. on Aug. 14. In past elections, the first printout has included all ballots received by the day before the election. That means it includes a large percentage of the overall votes cast. The exact percentage won’t be available until later.

The final, fourth report follows a five-day period passes during which voters can address any problems with the signatures on their ballot envelopes.

Successful candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

Here's where things stand as of 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14.

U.S. Congress

The Associated Press called several races. U.S. Rep. Ed Case has won the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 1, receiving 56% of the votes in the race. Challenger Jarrett Keohokalole, a state senator, received 36% of the cast votes. Case will face Republican Adriel Lam, Jordan S. Conley of the Green Party, and nonpartisan candidate Nathan M. Berning in the general election.

The AP has declared Rep. Jill Tokuda the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 2, receiving an overwhelming 83% of votes cast. Tokuda has been in Congress since 2023. Nonpartisan candidate Edward Codelia is currently ahead of Randall Terry. They will face Republican Brenton Awa in the general election.

Hawaiʻi governor and lieutenant governor

AP has called the winners of the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. As expected, Gov. Josh Green is cruising his way to reelection, taking 82% of cast votes out of four Democrats in the race. Republican Gary Cordery received 67% of the vote.

AP has called the Democratic and Republican races for lieutenant governor. Derek Kawakami is the Democratic nominee, and Daniel Anthony is the Republican nominee. After Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke dropped out in April as a bribery investigation started to bear down, new Democratic Party candidates were left scrambling to introduce themselves to voters in a short amount of time.

Hawaiʻi State Legislature

An incumbent in the state Senate has been knocked off. Sen. Les Ihara, who represents District 10 that includes Pālolo, St. Louis Heights and parts of Kaimukī on Oʻahu, lost to Rep. Jackson Sayama, who vacated his House seat. Sayama defeated Ihara by more than 30 percentage points.

Democrat Tricia Kwai Lin Nakamatsu has the lead to fill the state Senate District 13 spot left by incumbent Karl Rhoads, who announced his plans to retire. The area includes Honolulu's Chinatown and Downtown areas. Nakamatsu received over 48% of votes cast, and will face Republican Wallyn Christian in November.

In the last printout, two Republican primary election races to represent Leeward Oʻahu residents ended in a tie, and the winners will be decided by drawing lots.

Kurt Fevella and Bob McDermott were tied for the Republican nominee in state Senate District 20. They each had 1,212 votes. The winner will face Democrat Markus Owens.

Republicans Sheila Medeiros tied Kanani Souza with 842 votes each for the Republican nomination for state Representative District 43. The winner will win the House seat as there are no challengers from other political parties.

In District 29, incumbent Ikaika Hussey held a 1 percentage point lead, or 37 votes, ahead of Democrat John Mizuno. Hussey face Republican candidate Tess Abalos in the general election.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Out of a field of 15 candidates, the top vote-getters are Brickwood Galuteria, John Waiheʻe IV, Ikaika Anderson, Keoni Souza, Adrian Akina, and Kanekoa Crabbe are currently in the running to advance to the general election.

OHA resident trustees for Maui and Oʻahu will be decided in the general election.

County races

These races are nonpartisan, meaning the top two winners will advance to the general election unless a candidate receives over 50% of the votes cast in that specific race.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is ahead in his reelection campaign, receiving 46%. Maui County Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura is second, receiving 34% of the votes. The top two candidates will advance to the general election.

On Oʻahu, Trevor Ozawa has received 40% of the votes in the race of Honolulu City Council District IV. Tommy Waters was ruled ineligible to run for reelection as District IV Council Member. A complaint filed by his political rival, Trevor Ozawa, argued that he had already won the last two elections for his seat and could not run in a third. Both candidates received just over 18,300 votes in the 2018 general election, with Waters getting 22 more votes.

Kauaʻi mayors are limited to two consecutive four-year terms, which meant Kawakami could not run for reelection. County Council Chair Mel Rapozo has the lead with 41% of the vote. Council Member and former Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. in second with 31% of the vote. The top two candidates will advance to the general election.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RESULTS.