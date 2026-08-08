Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami wins in primary for lieutenant governor

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami beat state Rep. Della Au Belatti Saturday in the Democratic Party primary election for lieutenant governor.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after the release of the first printout.

Kawakami will be paired with Gov. Josh Green on the Democratic gubernatorial primary on a joint ticket. Green also won.

Lieutenant governors don’t have major duties in Hawaiʻi. Even so, the race is one of the most important because the Democratic Party’s dominance in the state means the winner will be in prime position to triumph in the general election and eventually succeed Green as governor.

Kawakami is finishing his second four-year term as Kauaʻi County’s mayor.

Belatti currently represents Makiki, Punchbowl, Tantalus and Papākolea in the state House and has been a legislator for two decades.

Both Belatti and Kawakami entered the race for lieutenant governor in the spring, much later than is typical, after the incumbent Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said she was the target of a bribery investigation.

Luke took a leave of absence, ended her reelection campaign and was indicted last month for bribery. She pleaded not guilty.