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Expanding coconut rhinoceros beetle traps in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:53 PM HST
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Crews from the Honolulu City and County have had to cut down palm trees on Oʻahu infected with the coconut rhinoceros beetles. (October 7, 2024)

No new coconut rhinoceros beetles have been detected in Hilo since one was found dead in a trap near the airport last week.

The Big Island Invasive Species Committee has checked every trap in the surrounding area. The committee is asking that more residents host traps on their property.

Three black coconut rhinoceros beetles
Local News
Dead coconut rhinoceros beetle found in Hilo
Savannah Harriman-Pote

"They're pretty low tech, they're not too pretty, they're just black panel traps, but they have some pheromone in there that lasts for a couple of months, and that would attract any beetles that might be in the area," said Franny Brewer, the committee's program manager.

"It's not a high catch rate; it's probably between 10% to 30% chance that we might actually catch a beetle in one of those, so we call them detection devices, but the more that we have on the landscape, the higher possibility there is that it will detect a beetle."

The committee is especially interested in residents who live in Panaewa or Keaukaha to host traps due to the density of palms in those areas.

Interested residents should send an email to biisc@hawaii.edu or call (808) 933-3340.
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Local News Hawaiʻi IslandInvasive SpeciesAgriculture
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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