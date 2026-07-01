New state law bans gondolas in Hawai‘i

Many North Shore residents are relieved that gondolas have been banned not only in their neighborhood but across Hawai‘i.

Gov. Josh Green signed a bill into law on Friday that prohibits private passenger or cargo ropeways, including aerial and tramway lifts, and cliff railways.

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting also rejected a conditional permit for the construction of a gondola project on the slopes of Mount Ka‘ala on O‘ahu’s North Shore.

Kaukonahua Ranch proposed a gondola on the slopes of Mount Kaʻala. The Kamananui Agribusiness Project aimed to attract visitors for sightseeing and cultural education. Dole Food Company was the property owner before it was bought in 2017 and is now managed by Kaukonhua Ranch LLC.

But the project was opposed by many in the North Shore neighborhood and across other communities, including eight neighborhood boards and the military.

Opponents of the project say the new law is a big win for Oʻahu residents.

“We're elated, of course,” said Neighborhood Board Chair Kathleen Pahinui, who opposed the project.

It’s unclear what the next move is for the property owners.

General Manager Skip Taylor told HPR via email, “We will have no comment at this time.”

