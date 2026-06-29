What are the four bills that may not become laws this year?

Gov. Josh Green has four bills he intends to veto from the 2026 legislative session.

There were 267 total bills passed by the state Legislature this session, and Green has signed over 180 of them into law so far.

The four bills on his intent-to-veto list:



SB2600 would transfer $50 million into the state's rainy day fund, which Green wrote would be “financially imprudent” as he believes the state should focus on disaster relief efforts and affordability. The rainy day fund currently stands at more than $1.5 billion.

SB2338 would shift responsibilities and compensation of leadership at the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

SB3262 would give the state Board of Education the power to choose the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Teachers Standards Board.

HB2344 would create a commission to assess closures, consolidations and realignments across the state’s public schools.

Green does not have to veto every bill on the list, but he cannot veto any measures that are not listed. He has until July 15 to make a final decision on the bills, and any remaining will still become laws without his signature.

In a written statement, Green said his intent-to-veto list was shaped by a “sincere dedication to the community” and that he wants his decisions to “truly reflect what is best for Hawai‘i.”

Senate President Ronald Kouchi said in a statement that the Senate does not intend to hold a special override session.