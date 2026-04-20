Families suing Kamehameha Schools over admissions policy to stay anonymous for now

The individuals in the Kamehameha Schools admissions policy lawsuit have to be identified to the school and their attorneys, but for now can stay anonymous to the public.

U.S. District Court Judge Micah Smith issued the ruling last week, basing his decision on “hostile” online messages from the public to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

Smith was dismissive about the potential threats to those suing the school, saying they have “not made a strong showing” that they would be harmed. But he said Kamehameha had an even weaker argument that the identities of the suing families need to be known at this point in the case.

Those suing the school, identified as I.P. and B.P. and Families A and B, are being represented by the Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions.

The nonprofit has no apparent affiliation with Hawaiʻi, but has led efforts around the country to dismantle affirmative action in college admissions, and in particular those based on race.

I.P. and B.P. are a daughter and her mother, and are seeking monetary damages because I.P. allegedly applied to Kamehameha in 2022 and was rejected. She’s currently 18 years old and applying for college, so the ruling would not allow her to attend the schools.

The children in Families A and B could still enroll, and their parents are interested in applying to the school.

The families involved could eventually be identified, but it may depend on how important their identities are to the public interest.

“Once the case enters the discovery phase, a reassessment … may be warranted,” Smith’s ruling said.

Jacob Aki, a Kamehameha Schools graduate and President of Ke One O Kākuhihewa, the Oʻahu Council of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, said that the schools have such a significant impact to the state that the case is a matter of public interest.

“It's the largest private landowner in the state. It is one of the largest educational scholarship programs. I mean, there's such a huge public benefit that the school provides,” Aki said. “I think beneficiaries of the trust should know who is suing the school, who is making claims against the school because if the legacy of our princess goes down, this is going to have far reaching impacts — beyond just direct beneficiaries beyond just the Native Hawaiian community. I think it's gonna have a huge effect on the entire state.”

SFFA has called the school’s preference to admit Native Hawaiians “racial discrimination.”

But Kamehameha said it is entirely privately funded, with no state or federal assistance. It has focused on Native Hawaiian education since its opening in 1887.