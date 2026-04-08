Residents involved in flood cleanup urged to look out to signs of infection, illness

Health providers are reporting symptoms of staph, norovirus, and leptospirosis among residents and volunteers who are involved in flood cleanup.

"I've seen people nauseated and vomiting. I've seen people with red, angry-looking cuts and abrasions. …I've already had to send people to the ER," said Dr. April Foster with Leilani Health.

Dr. April Foster / Leilani Health Hawaiʻi Medical supplies on a table at Leilani Health's Waialua pop-up health clinic.

Leilani Health is a volunteer-led organization of physicians, nurses and mental health counselors who provide acute medical care in disaster zones. The nonprofit set up a pop-up clinic in Waialua the week after floods swept through the area.

Foster said people have come into the clinic with cuts on their hands and arms from handling storm debris and blisters on their feet from ill-fitting boots.

Those wounds may seem minor, but they put people at greater risk of potential infections.

Contaminated water and mud may carry harmful bacteria like Staphylococcus and Leptospira, which commonly infect people through open cuts, sores, and scrapes.

Foster advises people to wear protective gear and comfortable closed-toed shoes during storm cleanup to avoid wounds. If you do have a cut or scrape, she says to make sure it is thoroughly washed with clean water and keep it out of contact with any contaminated materials.

Foster encourages residents and volunteers to seek medical care if they experience any flu-like symptoms, signs of infection, or unusual pain.

"Pain is always an indicator that something could be going on," she said.

Leilani Health is planning another Waialua pop-up clinic on April 10, weather permitting.

Residents can report specific health care needs and medical professionals can inquire about volunteering with Leilani Health on their website.