How to protect your pets from leptospirosis, the bacterial backwater disease

As the long-term impact of the devastation of the recent Kona low storms comes into view, a new unexpected risk is on the rise.

Leptospirosis is a dangerous bacterial infection that can affect both people and their pets, and it’s what the state Department of Health’s veterinary division is warning residents to be on the lookout for. The standing water and mud left by the floods are the perfect breeding ground for the pathogen.

To learn more about leptospirosis, HPR spoke with Ariella Barry, a public veterinarian from the Department of Health. Barry shared what to look out for and what to do if you or your pet gets infected.

Interview Highlights

On the symptoms of leptospirosis

BARRY: So when they're thinking about their pets, there are some really common things we see. It's a little vague, but in the beginning, vomiting, not wanting to eat, a little lethargic, so just not having as much energy, some muscle soreness that really can't be explained. And then once you get into the organ failure stage, that's when you start to see the yellow eyes and skin. And then I know for people, it's a little different, where they can get. They can tell they have a fever, they definitely don't feel good, like gastrointestinal signs, some diarrhea, vomiting, and they can just feel weak as well. So I think if you notice your pets are sick, it's a pretty good indication that you might have had the same exposure.

On what to do if you notice leptospirosis in you or your pets

BARRY: If you do get the bacteria, it can take two days to a month to actually start seeing signs from it. So that's why we still want to put it out there, to get people to be aware of it. So if you do notice these signs, I wouldn't just wait. I would go to your veterinary professional right away. They are trained in this. They know what to look for, and it's something that can be easily treated with just simple antibiotics if you catch it on time. And that's why I really want people to be aware of it, versus waiting too late, and that would require a lot of more care and financial burden and emotional burden on the people and their pets.

On how to prevent leptospirosis infections

BARRY: What we recommend for people is to avoid standstill water, not going in it. If you do obviously, like you had to get out in these moments, if you're going back to take care of your house, wear boots, cover your feet, any cuts. Just make sure, obviously, you're not intentionally drinking the water. If it happens, you can't really do anything about it, but making sure to put yourself as safe as possible and with your pets as well. Give them fresh, clean water. If they look like they're dirty, wash them. Give them a bath, and just keep giving them their preventatives. I think that's important for parasites as well. So yeah, I think basic hygiene. If you notice your pet sick, don't wait.

... Even if your pet is healthy now, there is a vaccine for leptospirosis, and while it may not protect your pet 100% it does give a little assurance that they are protected against most strains. So I would definitely talk to your veterinarian about that, and see the Humane Society.

Ariella Barry will be attending a wellness clinic organized by the Hawaiian Humane Society on April 25 to offer wellness exams and vaccinations. More information about the clinic can be requested on their website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 7, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.