Rising home insurance in lava zones prompts subsidy proposal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:05 AM HST
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, photo, a man photographs lava from Kīlauea volcano as it flows through the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi.

House lawmakers have advanced a measure that would subsidize home insurance for low-income families in lava zones.

Insurance premiums on property in lava zones on Hawaiʻi Island have spiked since the 2018 Kīlauea volcanic eruption.

Despite the state’s last-resort insurer, many homeowners still can't afford coverage.

House Rep. Jeanné Kapela represents Volcano and spoke in support of the measure. She said homes in the lava zone are one of the few places on Hawaiʻi Island that are still affordable.

"These are premiums that were once around $700 to maybe $1,000 a year that have now ballooned to over $8,000 annually for families that are already living on the margins and on tight budget conditions — itʻs unsustainable," she said.

"I have had community members call and beg for support just so they can stay here in Hawaiʻi. We have to remember that without property insurance, families cannot obtain or keep a mortgage. This isn't just an insurance issue, this is a housing stability issue."

The bill would limit the amount homeowners could receive, and bar those with investment properties from participating.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs opposed the measure out of concern that subsidies mask the risk of living in a lava zone and would encourage more habitation and development in a hazardous area.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government editor for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
