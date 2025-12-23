© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Scientists look back at Kīlauea's one year of eruptive episodes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Betsy Brown
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:06 PM HST
During Kīlauea summit eruption episode 38 on Dec. 6, "tephra-nadoes" made a return, as seen to the left of the lava fountain in this photo.
M. Zoeller
/
USGS
During Kīlauea summit eruption episode 38 on Dec. 6, "tephra-nadoes" made a return, as seen to the left of the lava fountain in this photo.

It was a year ago that Kīlauea Volcano began shooting lava hundreds of feet in the air in an eruption unlike any seen at the summit in nearly 40 years. Since then, fountaining has continued with short-lived eruptive episodes every few weeks. It’s caused significant changes to the inside of the crater and the crater rim.

HPR contributing reporter Betsy Brown went to Kīlauea’s summit and spoke with two scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: Geologist Katie Mulliken and Research Physicist Ingrid Johnson. They discussed the past year and an incident earlier this month in which one of the summit cameras livestreamed its demise as it was buried by volcanic rocks during an eruption episode.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park visitors watch the lava fountains from Uēkahuna overlook on Sunday, Nov. 9.
Scientists continue to monitor for signs of the next eruption episode, which they predict will likely begin on Wednesday or Thursday.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandKīlaueaHawaiʻi Volcanoes National ParkHawaii Volcano ObservatoryUSGS
