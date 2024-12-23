Kīlauea is erupting again within Halemaʻumaʻu crater

Lava began bubbling Monday through the crust of Kīlauea — one of the world's most active volcanoes.

The eruption was confined to the volcano's summit caldera, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Increased earthquake activity began at about 2 a.m. and within about half an hour webcam images began to show lava emerging through fissures within Halemaʻumaʻu crater or spurting in fountains.

At 4:30 a.m., lava fountains were observed with heights up to 262 feet, the HVO reported. By 5:30 a.m., lava covered an estimated 400 acres of the caldera floor.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory/USGS An animated image of Halemaʻumaʻu crater over 24 hours from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2024.

"Molten material, including lava bombs, is being ejected from the vents on the caldera floor up onto the west caldera rim, within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The volcanic gas and ejecta hazards west of the erupting vents stress the hazardous nature of this closed area of Kīlauea's summit," the HVO said in a morning statement.

The area where the eruption is occurring has been closed to the public since 2007 due to hazards that include crater wall instability, ground cracking and rockfalls.

The most immediate threat was from volcanic smog that could reach homes downwind, the observatory said. Such "vog" contains sulfur dioxide and can worsen symptoms for people who have conditions like asthma, other respiratory issues or cardiovascular disease.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of Kīlauea and Maunaloa. Kīlauea also erupted in June and September — both outside Halemaʻumaʻu, in a remote location within the national park.

A livestream video is currently available here:

Please check the National Park Service website for the latest visitor information.