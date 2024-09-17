© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kīlauea volcano eruption resumes in remote area of national park

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 17, 2024 at 8:12 AM HST
Updated September 18, 2024 at 12:18 PM HST
This photograph of Kīlauea's ongoing middle East Rift Zone eruption was captured during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on Sept. 17, 2024.
A. Ellis
/
USGS
This photograph of Kīlauea's ongoing middle East Rift Zone eruption on the floor of Nāpau Crater was captured during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on Sept. 17, 2024.

Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again in a remote area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

On Tuesday, Geologists reported fountaining eruptive fissures and active lava flows on the floor of Nāpau Crater, just northeast of brief activity over the weekend. They said activity had greatly decreased by Wednesday morning.

Kīlauea erupted for a short period Sunday evening near the crater, U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. The volcano's middle East Rift Zone eruption then resumed Monday evening.

A helicopter overflight on Sept. 17, 2024, allowed for aerial visual and thermal imagery to be collected at the middle East Rift Zone eruption site on Kīlauea. The scale of the thermal map ranges from blue to red, with blue colors indicative of cooler temperatures and red colors indicative of warmer temperatures.
USGS
A helicopter overflight on Sept. 17, 2024, allowed for aerial visual and thermal imagery to be collected at the middle East Rift Zone eruption site on Kīlauea. The scale of the thermal map ranges from blue to red, with blue colors indicative of cooler temperatures and red colors indicative of warmer temperatures.

There is no immediate threat to people or homes. Vog may reach downwind neighborhoods near the park, the observatory said.

No changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Chain of Craters Road and other park areas remain closed until further notice. Visitors are urged to check the park website for closure and hazard alerts.

The eruption's location in a remote wilderness area more than 6 miles from the nearest road means public viewing is not possible, according to park officials.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, check out related volcano coverage from HPR, below:
Local News KīlaueaUSGSHawaiʻi IslandHawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
