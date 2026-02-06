Free public transit? Committee debates how Hawaiʻi's finances would fare

State lawmakers are discussing an “ambitious” proposal that would make public transportation free across Hawaiʻi.

House Bill 2451 would require Hawaiʻi’s counties to implement “fare-free” access to their public transit systems. According to the measure, “transitioning to fare-free public transportation systems would increase ridership and access for low-income residents while reducing traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Nate Hix, director of policy and advocacy for the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute, testified to state lawmakers Thursday in support of the idea.

“Free public transportation is what we dream of when we want to create a good society," Hix said. "If we have free public transportation, we improve our traffic situation, improve our climate situation, provide better access to everything that our state has to offer. ... If we can increase the number of people taking public transportation, that's a benefit to all of us, not just those who are riding the bus.”

Counties would be given the opportunity to be reimbursed by the state for implementing free public transit.

During Thursday’s hearing, the House Committee on Transportation removed most of the numbers associated with the measure, but prior to that, it would have set aside $57.5 million a year for reimbursements.

The City and County of Honolulu would have been eligible for the largest share of that, at $45 million annually. Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County would have been allowed $5 million each, and Kauaʻi would have access to $2.5 million.

To generate the funds for free public transportation, HB 2451 would also increase the state’s barrel tax, or the tax on petroleum products sold to dealers and end users.

The Transportation Committee removed references to that increase as well, but the previous version of the bill would have increased that tax from $1.05 per barrel to $3.35. That additional revenue would have gone to a “fare-free public transportation tax and dividend special fund.”

Tori DeJournett / HPR A Skyline car near the Pearlridge Station on Oct. 16, 2025.

The state Department of Transportation, in a written testimony, said it supports “transit affordability” but preferred more targeted proposals, such as providing free public transportation to children.

“Providing free transit for keiki supports access to education and essential activities, reduces transportation costs for working families, and advances equity in a fiscally responsible manner,” the DOT said in its testimony. “By contrast, a universal fare-free mandate presents long-term fiscal and operational considerations for county transit systems that could affect service sustainability.”

Currently, the counties vary in what they charge for public transportation.

Bus rides have been free on Hawaiʻi Island since 2022. Since then, ridership has more than doubled. Late last year, officials voted to extend the late pandemic era program that was set to expire.

On Oʻahu, many public transportation fares are set to increase starting in July, after the Honolulu City Council passed a proposal initiated by the city administration.

Back at the Legislature, HB 2451 still needs to pass in two other House committees to move forward.

