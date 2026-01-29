Annual passes for TheBus are set to increase by $110

The Honolulu City Council has passed a new fare structure for TheBus that would increase the cost to ride for many passengers.

Councilmembers passed Bill 54 on Wednesday through its third and final reading in a 6-3 vote.

The most notable proposed increases apply to annual passes — from the current $880 to $990 — and monthly passes, which increase from $80 to $90.

It also adds $0.25 for single-ride fares paid with cash, which currently cost $3 for adults, $1.50 for youth, and $1.25 for those who qualify for reduced fares. However, single rides would remain the same for those who pay with the HOLO card.

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said the fee increase would net the department an additional $4 million and help meet growing operational costs.

The DTS budget is $440 million, according to Morton, who estimated that it will grow to about $460 million next year.

“That's basically 20% of the two-year rise in the cost of transit,” he said. “Currently, that user pay would be at about 10% of the real cost of operating the system. And it really comes down to we're stretching our city budget in order to pay for all the things in the city. ”

The controversial rate increase was opposed by three councilmembers, several local organizations, and public testifiers.

Those in opposition argued that public transit is generally used by those from lower-income households, and that increasing bus fares would add to the struggles of Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam has been one of the most vocal opponents of the measure.

“TheBus is not optional for many families. It is how they get to work. It's how they get to appointments and essential services. This is a need to have,” he said.

He noted that 60% of bus riders make less than $50,000 per year, and 20% make less than $20,000.

Morton argued that ridership is less impacted by price and more by system efficiency, which can be improved with increased revenue.

“The system has to be faster, it has to be frequent, it has to be convenient, and that's what we're trying to do with Skyline,” Morton said. “Without a continued robustness in the way we can raise fares, one of the impacts would probably be that we wouldn't be able to implement more, faster, frequent services for people that I think would really raise much more ridership than reducing fares to, say, nothing.”

Councilmember Matt Weyer pushed back, saying, “If you're saying we're trying to increase ridership, that's the folks that currently don't need to use it. They have a car, and we're trying to get them out of their car. I'm talking about the folks that don't have another option.”

Local organizations also worry about the burden the increases will have on those who rely on public transportation.

“Today’s decision to increase transit fares will strain the household budgets of our island’s working families, kūpuna, students, and people with disabilities,” said Abbey Seitz, Hawaiʻi Appleseed Director of Transportation Equity, in a statement following the vote.

“At a moment when we should be making it easier to use public transportation, this vote moves us in the opposite direction.”

But ultimately, the council supported the city's bid for the rate increases.

Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents Oʻahu’s west side, said not keeping up with operational costs could lead to cuts in bus routes and other services — a fate worse than fare increases, she said.

“I feel like we're in a catch-22. It's going to be tough because we don't want to raise rates for families, but at the same time, if the operations are affected, then this is worse for people in my community,” Tupola said.

The new structure also combines reduced fare categories, and keeps the price for annual passes for seniors and those with disabilities at $45.

Bill 54 will be sent to Mayor Rick Blangiardi to be signed into law.

Across the country, a regular adult fare is currently $3 in Seattle, $2.50 in San Diego, and $2.80 in Portland, Oregon. In New York City, subway and bus fares are also $3, up from $2.90 as of Jan. 4.

