Rodeos could be permitted on Hawaiʻi's agricultural land

Rodeos and related activities could be permitted on Hawaiʻi agricultural-zoned land — if a proposal passes through the state legislative session this year.

Senate Bill 2161 notes the state’s “rich ranching history and cowboy culture preceding that of the American west” that led to uniquely styled ranching gear and the rise of the still-popular slack key guitar.

Supporters of the bill say rodeo activities can benefit local agriculture while offering a learning opportunity to the public.

“For the industry, because it develops the skills, the horsemanship, the ways to manage the livestock in a responsible way for the participants, because it teaches them a way to be responsible for the animals they're taking care of — it gives them a pathway to a career in ranching,” Nicole Galase, the managing director for the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, said Wednesday in favor of the bill.

“And then for the audience, it's one of those few times that we're able to connect the community with where their food comes from.”

SB 2161 includes rodeo and related activities, “competitive or demonstration events” based on the use of livestock and horses, and “exhibitions reflecting customary ranching practices.” They also include riding events as well as livestock management demonstrations, like steer wrestling and cattle penning.

It also encompasses veterinary care, transportation, and the construction of necessary enclosures and facilities for spectators.

SB 2161 was heard in the Senate Committee on Water, Land, Culture, and the Arts on Wednesday, but was deferred until Feb. 13 so legislators can work on the language in the bill. It also has to pass through the Judiciary Committee to move forward.