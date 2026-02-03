Hawaiʻi election candidates can now file 2026 nomination papers

As of Monday, Hawaiʻi individuals who want to run for government office in the 2026 election can file their papers.

Prospective candidates must get a nomination paper and collect signatures from registered voters in the district they seek to represent. Filing fees also depend on the office sought.

Over 100 positions are up for election this year. Several state leaders are seeking reelection, such as Gov. Josh Green and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

Other lawmakers are challenging incumbents at different levels of government. For example, U.S. Rep. Ed Case is set to face current state Rep. Della Au Belatti and state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole — all Democrats.

Hawaiʻi is one of the nation’s most reliably blue states, with Democrats dominating federal and statewide elected offices. Democrat Kamala Harris won 60.6% of the presidential vote in 2024, while Republican Donald Trump won 37.5%, according to The Associated Press.

The deadline to file a 2026 nomination paper is June 2. The Hawaiʻi primary election is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 3. Find the complete state election calendar here.

More information can be found on the state Office of Elections website, elections.hawaii.gov, or by calling 808-453-8683.

Voter resources and important links: