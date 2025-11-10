Maui Mayor Bissen announces reelection bid

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has announced that he is running for reelection. Bissen's bid for a second term comes with a year left in his first, and initially tumultuous, term as mayor.

Just months after stepping into office as a novice politician, he was thrust into the spotlight in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire — the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century. He and his administration were criticized heavily for their actions leading up to, during, and after the August 2023 fires that devastated West Maui and Upcountry.

Last year, he proposed major legislation to improve housing on Maui by reverting 7,000 short-term rentals into long-term housing for residents. That discussion is ongoing in the Maui County Council.

In a short video accompanied by ambient music, Bissen announced his bid for a second term that appeared to be focused on fire recovery and housing.

“Together we face challenge with courage, from recovery to rebuilding, from housing to hope. We've built a foundation grounded in our collective values and the strength of our people. It has been an honor to serve as your mayor. The work continues. I humbly ask for your support to keep growing together in building a stronger Maui Nui for generations to come," he said in the video.

Bissen is a former judge, and began serving his four-year term as mayor in 2023.