Legislature considers 'clean' plant program to progress biosecurity efforts

A bill at the state Legislature would create a program supporting the production of virus- and pest-free plants to potentially reduce the spread of invasive species and diseases.

Under Senate Bill 2098, lawmakers would establish a Clean Plant Program within the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity as part of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing biosecurity efforts.

DAB Director Sharon Hurd said it would propagate and distribute disease-resistant crops.

“The main thing is to have the seeds available. Like our papaya industry right now — we know that the papaya ring spot (virus-resistant) seed is the one to use. Seeds are hard to come by and they're expensive. We will be producing seeds and giving them to the farmers at a discount,” she said.

Little fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles are some of the most problematic pest species in the state — and are often found on plants and in plant material. They can spread when people move that material from one area to another.

“In exchange for the discount, we want the data … so that we can scrape from that data and create a warehouse of information for other farmers to make planting decisions,” Hurd added.

The data would include specifics on seed production results and growing conditions.

A Clean Plant Program will provide those who handle plants a “clean slate” when it comes to diseases and pests.

“There are no easy answers to pest and disease control and our best option is to always start with clean material,” Eric Tanouye, president for the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association, said in written testimony.

“Clean plant programs (allow) us to start with growing material that is effectively a ‘clean slate’ where we can control pests and disease at a fresh starting point.”

Hurd said the department can take advantage of work already being done in the state, so the program can start quickly if established. She also said it would cost $1.7 million.

SB 2098 passed through the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment this week.

