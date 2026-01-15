© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lawmakers prepare to address federal changes impacting health care and social services

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:13 AM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

State lawmakers will face the federal impacts on the state’s healthcare systems and social services when they reconvene next Wednesday.

Rep. Lisa Marten is introducing a bill to create a secure Hawaiʻi benefits hub. It would contain all the information people need to submit to qualify for services that are spread throughout different governmental departments. It's an effort to streamline the eligibility screening process.

Changes to Medicaid requirements are also something that Sen. Joy San Buenaventura is looking to address this session. She says that, coupled with the expiration of the Affordable Care Act's premium tax credits, could result in 6% of the state being uninsured. That's double the current rate.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Local News State LegislatureHealth Care
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
