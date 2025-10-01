Kīlauea's lava soared as high as a skyscraper during a 6-hour eruption

Hawaiʻi's Kīlauea volcano has been shooting lava from its summit crater at semiregular intervals since late last year, delighting residents, visitors and online viewers alike with a fire hose of molten rock.

On Wednesday, the volcano had its 34th episode since December. Scientists believe they are all part of the same eruption because magma has been following the same pathway to the surface.

Fountains from the south vent at Kīlauea's summit crater soared 1,300 feet into the air, the U.S. Geological Survey said. That is taller than New York's Empire State Building, which is more than 100 stories.

The eruption died down after six hours.

The lava has been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and hasn't threatened homes or buildings. It isn't expected to affect local commercial airports.

Park visitors can see the eruption in person. Others can watch popular livestreams offering a choice of three different camera angles made possible by U.S. government geologists.

Here's what to know about the latest eruption at Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes:

Fountains of molten rock

A lower magma chamber under Halemaʻumaʻu Crater has been receiving magma directly from the earth's interior at about 5 cubic yards per second, said Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. This blows the chamber up like a balloon and forces magma into an upper chamber. From there it gets pushed above ground through cracks.

Many of the eruptive episodes since December have featured lava flying high into the air. In some cases, the lava formed towers topping 1,000 feet. The fountains are generated in part because magma — which holds gases that are released as it rises — has been traveling to the surface through narrow, pipelike vents.

The expanding magma supply is capped by heavier magma that had expelled its gas at the end of the prior episode. Eventually, enough new magma accumulates to force the degassed magma off, and the magma shoots out like a Champagne bottle that was shaken before the cork was popped.

This is the fourth time in 200 years that Kīlauea has shot lava fountains into the air in repeated episodes. There were more episodes the last time Kīlauea followed this pattern: The eruption that began in 1983 started with 44 sessions of shooting fountains. Those were spread out over three years, however. And the fountains emerged in a remote area, so few got to watch.

The other two occurred in 1959 and 1969.

AP / U.S. Geological Survey This image from webcam footage provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Kīlauea volcano inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Hawaiʻi. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Predicting Kīlauea's future

Scientists don't know how the current eruption will end or how it may change. In 1983, magma built enough pressure that Kīlauea opened a vent at a lower elevation and started continuously leaking lava from there rather than periodically shooting out from a higher elevation. The eruption continued in various forms for three decades and ended in 2018.

Something similar could happen again. Or the current eruption could instead stop at the summit if its magma supply peters out.

Scientists can estimate when lava is likely to emerge days ahead of time by using sensors that indicate when magma is inflating or deflating.

"Our job is like being a bunch of ants crawling on an elephant trying to figure out how the elephant works," Hon said.

At times the lava fountains have been shorter. Steve Lundblad, a University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo geology professor, said the vent may have gotten wider in such cases, leaving molten rock less pressurized.

Carrying stories of Pele

Some people may see lava flows as destructive. But Huihui Kanahele-Mossman, the executive director of the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation, said lava is a natural resource that hardens into land and forms the foundation for everything on Hawaiʻi Island.

Kanahele-Mossman's nonprofit is named after her grandmother, the esteemed practitioner of Hawaiian language and culture. The foundation's hula hālau, or school, is celebrated for its mastery of a style of hula rooted in the stories of Pele and her sister, Hiʻiaka.

Kanahele-Mossman has visited the crater a few times since the eruption began. She initially watches in awe and reverence. But then she observes more details so she can go home and compare it to the lava in the centuries-old tales that her school performs. While at the crater, she also delivers a chant prepared in advance and places offerings. Recently she presented awa, a drink made with kava, and a fern lei.

"You as the dancer, you are the storyteller and you carry that history that was written in those mele forward," she said, using the Hawaiian word for song. "To be able to actually see that eruption that's described in the mele, that's always exciting to us and drives us and motivates us to stay in this tradition."

Visiting the volcano

Park visitation has been increasing since the eruption began. In April, there were 49% more visitors than in the same month of 2024.

Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said those wanting to see the lava in person should sign up for U.S. Geological Survey alert notifications because the eruption could be over quickly, she said. Most episodes since December have lasted a day or less.

She cautioned that visitors should stay on marked trails and overlooks because unstable cliff edges and cracks in the earth may not be immediately apparent, and falling could lead to serious injury or death. Young children should be kept close to adults.

Volcanic gas, glass and ash can also be dangerous. Nighttime visitors should bring a flashlight.