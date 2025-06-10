Violinist captures live natural sounds from Kīlauea for new album

The on-again, off-again Kīlauea eruption that began in late December continued Tuesday morning. A glow and spattering of lava made its way from the north vent to the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater floor.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said there is a chance that high fountaining of lava could begin Tuesday, though it forecasts that Episode 25 of the eruption will more likely begin on Wednesday or Thursday.

Markus Mars is a classically trained violinist who wanted to do more than just witness the eruption of Kīlauea.

Steve Roby / Markus Mars Markus Mars playing the violin.

Earlier this year, he brought his violin and a loop machine to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and, in real time, composed a piece of music.

That composition became the anchor for his new album called “Pele’s Fire — A Volcanic Symphony for Peace."

Mars sat down with The Conversation’s DW Gibson to talk about what led him to experience composing at the edge of an active volcano.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with Markus Mars, right.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.