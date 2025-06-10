© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Violinist captures live natural sounds from Kīlauea for new album

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:51 PM HST
"Pele's Fire — A Volcanic Symphony for Peace", album-cover.
Markus Mars
Album cover for "Pele's Fire — A Volcanic Symphony for Peace."

The on-again, off-again Kīlauea eruption that began in late December continued Tuesday morning. A glow and spattering of lava made its way from the north vent to the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater floor.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said there is a chance that high fountaining of lava could begin Tuesday, though it forecasts that Episode 25 of the eruption will more likely begin on Wednesday or Thursday.

Markus Mars is a classically trained violinist who wanted to do more than just witness the eruption of Kīlauea.

Markus Mars playing the violin.
Steve Roby
/
Markus Mars
Markus Mars playing the violin.

Earlier this year, he brought his violin and a loop machine to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and, in real time, composed a piece of music.

That composition became the anchor for his new album called “Pele’s Fire — A Volcanic Symphony for Peace."

Mars sat down with The Conversation’s DW Gibson to talk about what led him to experience composing at the edge of an active volcano.

HPR's DW Gibson with Markus Mars.
HPR
HPR's DW Gibson with Markus Mars, right.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation MusicKīlaueaHawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories